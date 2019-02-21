EPFO Board recommends interest rate of 8.65% for FY19

The Board of retirement fund body Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recommended an interest rate of 8.65 percent for FY19, 10 basis points higher than FY18, to its six crore subscribers.

This is the first time since FY16 that the interest rate has been raised.

The EPFO Board also discussed the issue of raising the minimum pension under the employee pension scheme (EPS). However, a decision on the matter has been deferred until the next board meeting.

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) headed by the Labour Minister is the apex decision-making body of the EPFO that finalises the rate of interest on PF deposits for the financial year.

The proposal requires the concurrence of the Finance Ministry after approval by the CBT.

The EPFO had provided a five-year low rate of interest of 8.55 percent to its subscribers for 2017-18. The body had kept the interest rate at 8.65 percent in 2016-17 and 8.8 percent in 2015-16. It provided 8.75 percent interest for 2013-14 as well as 2014-15. The rate of interest was 8.5 percent in 2012-13.

With inputs from PTI