App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EPFO Board recommends interest rate of 8.65% for FY19

This is the first time since FY16 that EPFO raised its provident fund interest rate.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Board of retirement fund body Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recommended an interest rate of 8.65 percent for FY19, 10 basis points higher than FY18, to its six crore subscribers.

This is the first time since FY16 that the interest rate has been raised.

The EPFO Board also discussed the issue of raising the minimum pension under the employee pension scheme (EPS). However, a decision on the matter has been deferred until the next board meeting.

EPFO 5-year graph

related news

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) headed by the Labour Minister is the apex decision-making body of the EPFO that finalises the rate of interest on PF deposits for the financial year.

Also Read: Does interest rate increase make EPF a better investment bet?

The proposal requires the concurrence of the Finance Ministry after approval by the CBT.

The EPFO had provided a five-year low rate of interest of 8.55 percent to its subscribers for 2017-18. The body had kept the interest rate at 8.65 percent in 2016-17 and 8.8 percent in 2015-16. It provided 8.75 percent interest for 2013-14 as well as 2014-15. The rate of interest was 8.5 percent in 2012-13.

With inputs from PTI
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 04:39 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.