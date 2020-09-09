EPFO board meeting today: What to expect

The board of the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is expected to meet on September 9, where they might consider liquidating some old exchange-traded fund (ETF) investments.

Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar will chair the meet, the report added, CNBC-TV18 reported. Once the plan is approved it will be forwarded to the Ministry of Finance.

The board is expected to discuss selling ETF holdings of 2016 in order to meet the PF 8.5 percent interest set in March 2020, the news channel reported.

The 2016 ETF holdings are worth around Rs 6,000 crore, and the EPFO expects to earn around Rs 2,700 crore, which will be enough to meet the 8.5 percent PF rate for subscribers.

The retirement fund's board had planned on letting go of some of their exposure to ETFs in March, but the plunge in the equities market had stopped them from doing so.

The EPFO has invested in the Bharat 22 and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) ETFs, as well as ETFs run by SBI Asset Management and UTI Asset Management.

According to a Mint report, EPFO's ETF investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore have generated negative returns, which could hurt subscriber payout.

The report added that the board might consider a higher individual contribution from well-paid employees.

Currently an employee pays 12 percent of their basic salary as EPF contribution, and the employer contributes 12 percent, which adds up to 24 percent.