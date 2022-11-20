 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September, up 9% YoY

Moneycontrol News
Nov 20, 2022 / 08:18 PM IST

Retirement fund body EPFO net added 16.82 lakh new subscribers in September 2022, registering a 9.14 per cent rise as compared to the year-ago period, according to data released by Ministry of Labour & Employment on November 20.

Additionally, the net enrolment during the month is 21.85 percent higher than the monthly average recorded during the last fiscal, it added.

The provisional payroll data of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) also highlighted that of the total members added during September, around 9.34 lakh have come under the ambit of the EPFO for the first time.

Out of the 9.34 lakh new members added, approximately 58.75 percent are from the age-group of 18-25 years.

This age-group signifies a crucial stage for an individual's potential in terms of earning capacity and joining organised workforce in large numbers following their education.

The data showed that during the month, approximately 7.49 lakh net members exited but rejoined EPFO by changing their jobs within the establishments covered by the EPFO and opted to transfer their funds from their previous PF account to the current account instead of submitting claims for final settlement.