EPF Account: How to update bank account details

There have been cases where people close their bank accounts but forget to change or update the new bank account in their EPF Account. Wrong bank account information can lead to unsuccessful credit transactions.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 12:50 PM IST
Representative Image


Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) enables subscribers to make withdrawals from their EPF Account. The members must have the correct bank account in the records in order to ensure hassle-free withdrawals.

With the help of the EPFO portal, subscribers can rectify their wrong bank account information.

Update your bank account details in the EPFO record - Here's how

-Go to Unified Member Portal and Login with Username and password.

-Click on the 'Manage' tab.

-Select 'KYC' from the drop down menu.

-Select the bank and fill ' Bank Account Number, Name and IFSC code'. Click 'Save'.

-Once it gets approved by the employer, updated bank details will be visible in the approved KYC section.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Economy #India #personal finance
first published: Jan 11, 2021 12:50 pm

