HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ensure vehicle registration is cancelled in total damage cases, IRDAI tells insurers

Without cancellation of registration, damaged vehicles are being misused

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The insurance regulator has instructed insurers to strictly ensure that the registration of any vehicle that has been totally damaged, is cancelled.

This means that if a motor vehicle has been damaged beyond repair, and the insurance claim is paid out, the insurer would have to obtain concrete proof of cancellation of registration.

The regulator, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), said the instruction has been necessitated due to a flourishing trade in the parts of 'total loss' vehicles, as their registration certificate remains in force.

A total loss means that the vehicle has been damaged without any scope of further repair. Repairing such vehicles is not feasible as the cost would exceed the insured value.

IRDAI said it has received information from law enforcement agencies that the registration of scrapped vehicles is often used to legitimize stolen vehicles, by forging the engine and chassis number of such 'total loss' vehicles. Such vehicles could be used for illegal activities such as robbery, kidnapping and transport of illicit drugs, among others.

The insurance company settles with the owner any claim for total loss vehicles, after accounting for depreciation.

As per the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, if a vehicle has been destroyed or rendered permanently unfit for use, the owner has to report to the regional transport office (RTO) within 14 days of the event, and also forward the registration certificate of the vehicle.

It is the responsibility of the RTO to cancel the registration of the vehicle and send a report of this to IRDAI.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 12:52 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

