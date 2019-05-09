App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 06:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Engineering exporters urge RBI to facilitate easy bank loans

The EEPC India has suggested to the RBI that the interest equalisation scheme for the exporters become horizontal in nature by covering the entire MSME sector, so that the linkage with exports goes away and does not fall foul of the WTO's norms as well.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Engineering exporters' apex body EEPC India has urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to facilitate easy and cheaper bank loans mainly for the MSME exporters.

"With US-China trade tensions leaving the global financial markets and trade in a state of anxiety, it is time for Indian exporters to stay competitive and RBI should facilitate an easy and less expensive bank loans for the MSME exporters," EEPC said in a statement.

"We are in the midst very anxious global economic environment marked by ever-rising US-China trade tensions, instability in the crude oil prices which tend to leave forex market highly volatile. In this trading landscape, the Indian exporters, particularly the small enterprises in the engineering sector, are facing severe cost and other challenges," EEPC chairman Ravi Sehgal said.

He further said the apex body has made a comprehensive presentation to the RBI for carving out an exporter-friendly interest rate structure and expect the Central bank to advise banks accordingly and notify the changes.

related news

The EEPC India has suggested to the RBI that the interest equalisation scheme for the exporters become horizontal in nature by covering the entire MSME sector, so that the linkage with exports goes away and does not fall foul of the WTO's norms as well.

At present, the scheme is for rupee export credit with two variants including five percent interest equalisation for the MSME rupee export credit and a 3 percent interest equalisation for 416 tariff lines and merchant exporters who export items falling under these specific tariff lines.

"However, as the interest equalization scheme is export specific, it is WTO non-compliant and should accordingly be re-aligned," Sehgal said.

In its presentation to the RBI, the EEPC India also suggested that the banks should not ask for external credit rating as they are doing internal rating and banks be advised not to charge loan application processing and credit limit renewal fee.

"Besides, when export bills are purchased/discounted under ECGC policy, in case of non-realisation on the due date, banks should not recover the money by debiting the exporters account. Rather they should wait for payment beyond due date otherwise they should wait for claim to be settled by ECGC," EEPC said in its representation.

It further said that RBI should ask banks not to insist for discounting of usance export bills.
First Published on May 9, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #Economy #India #RBI

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Cannes 2019: Here’s when Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwary ...

Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, Shashi Kapoor’s grandson to mak ...

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor to ...

Karan Oberoi gets 14 days judicial custody; good friend Pooja Bedi hop ...

Aithey Aa from Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif sizzle in this gro ...

Ayushmann Khurrana announces a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, deets ...

SOTY 2: Check out Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's fashi ...

Guess Who: This popular Bollywood filmmaker is hosting rave parties to ...

Bharat: Producer Atul Agnihotri says Priyanka Chopra has still not mes ...

Hrithik Roshan Shifts Super 30 Release to Avoid 'Toxic Mental Violence ...

Samsung Unveils Highest Resolution Image Sensor for Smartphones at 64- ...

Ayodhya Case: Supreme Court to Take up Mediation Panel's Report Tomorr ...

Jio Effect: BSNL Revises Rs 47, Rs 198 Prepaid Recharge Plans to Offer ...

'Saw My Vote for NCP Get Cast to BJP': Sharad Pawar Raises Concern Ove ...

PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leaked: Royal Pass Rewards, Skorpion Gun, New Cos ...

This Mother's Post About Her Son Getting 60% in Board Exams is Going V ...

Dirty Ghats, Dangling Wires: Adityanath Tells Varanasi How Tourists Kn ...

As Odisha Struggles to Stand Up, Residents Want Cyclone Fani Be Declar ...

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Ties face tough terrain: Why India should not bow down to US pressure ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi's transformation from a 'reluctant leade ...

How lack of transparency in government data is forcing economists to c ...

Closing Bell: Markets end lower for seventh session, Nifty at 11,302; ...

Here's why Eveready Industries shares plunged 53% since April 1

Till broader markets stabilise, local investors will be hesitant to in ...

Mutual Fund April data: Inflows into equity MFs lowest since January 2 ...

At Narendra Modi's charged Delhi rally, anti-AAP mood of crowd, aim to ...

Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council member predicts 'middle in ...

Judiciary-Centre logjam resurfaces as Supreme Court collegium rejects ...

Maharshi movie review: Mahesh Babu's conviction holds this partly unde ...

North Korea firing second unidentified projectile in 5 days may put Wa ...

After stop-start career, triple jumper Arpinder Singh finding speed an ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Compelling local narrative, targeted income s ...

Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a's optimised imaging algorithms helping Pixel ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.