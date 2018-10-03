App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 04:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Engineering exporters receive biz enquiries worth $100mn at expo

The engineering exporters' body said its exhibitors booked orders worth USD 3.3 million and received business enquiries of nearly USD USD 98.5 million at the expo.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Engineering exporters received business orders and enquiries worth around USD 100 million at a five-day exhibition in Colombia held during September 24-28, exporters' body EEPC India said on Wednesday.

The engineering exporters' body said its exhibitors booked orders worth USD 3.3 million and received business enquiries of nearly USD USD 98.5 million at the expo.

The exhibition was held under EEPC India's flagship series INDEE (40th edition), with support of the Commerce Ministry. "India's engineering exports to Colombia were USD 483 million in 2017-18 and our exhibitors have been able to garner nearly one fifth of last year's exports during this exhibition itself between September 24 and September 28.

These business enquiries are most likely to materialise," EEPC India Chairman Ravi Sehgal said in a letter to Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu.

However, Sehgal pointed out that India should learn from China on how to promote the exports of the entire chain of production.

"In case of engineering exports, for example, the Chinese do not encourage primary steel exports and, in fact, such steel is provided through PSUs which are often selling steel at a loss.

"Thus, they are able to circumvent the WTO's Article of Subsidies and Countervailing Measures and can export the entire chain of value added engineering products," he said.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #Economy #EEPC India #Engineering exporters #expo

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.