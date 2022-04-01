Energy transition, high metal prices among major challenges, says FM Sitharaman

(File image: Reuters)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the cost of transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy to meet India’s climate change targets and the persistently high global metal prices as two major challenges that the country is facing.

Speaking at the 17th India Business Leaders Awards 2022, Sitharaman highlighted that the recent spike in global natural gas prices has thrown a spanner in the works in the energy transition plans of many countries including India.

Sitharaman highlighted that India had planned to transition away from dirty fossil fuels such as coal towards relatively less environmentally harmful fossil fuels like natural gas before completely moving towards renewable energy sources for its energy needs.

“It has been the intention of the government that we have to move from fossil fuels to renewable energy. (However), transition to natural gas is facing challenges,” Sitharaman said. India has committed to becoming a net carbon zero economy by 2070 at the COP26 Climate Summit in 2021.

Domestic natural gas prices have more than doubled from September owing to a staggering rise in global prices due to strong demand and challenges to supply caused by sanctions imposed on Russia, one of the world’s largest gas producers, following the country’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Besides the soaring prices of natural gas, Sitharaman also highlighted the challenges posed to the economy by persistently high base metal and sulfate prices, which are key intermediates in the country’s manufacturing and construction industry.

“All metals and sulfates are at prices that you could not have factored in and they are not showing signs of coming down,” Sitharaman said.

Global base metal prices, much like crude oil and natural gas, have soared due to limited supply and soaring demand following the reopening of the global economy due to easing COVID-19 restrictions. However, the escalation in prices has been exacerbated by the sanctions imposed on Russia, one of the world’s largest producers of base metals.

That said, the finance minister said that she was cognizant, not worried by the challenges posed by higher commodity prices. “I am making sure I will be ready for it,” Sitharaman said.