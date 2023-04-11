Prospective foreign investors should observe India's investment potential firsthand: Nirmala Sitharaman in US

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has emphasised the sustained inflow of foreign investments in India. Prospective investors should personally visit India to witness the country's ongoing developments rather than relying solely on hearsay or biased reports, Sitharaman told a prominent American think-tank Peterson Institute for International Economics in response to a question.

Sitharaman also added that India is not seeking to reverse the benefits of globalisation, but is asking that it be made more transparent.

"It's not to say that we have to reverse the benefits of globalisation. It is more to say, make globalisation more transparent," Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman added that people who are discussing perceptions about India's Muslim population should be aware that the number of Muslims in India has not decreased between 2014 and 2023. Instead, the Muslim population has been growing steadily since India's independence, and it is now the second-largest Muslim population in the world.

Sitharaman also contrasted the situation in India with Pakistan, where religious minorities have been "decimated". FM further said that India wants the World Trade Organization to be more progressive and listening to other countries, and the WTO needs to give more space to the countries which have something different to say and not just hear.

US consumer price inflation likely to stay high, testing the Fed "I would like the WTO to be a lot more progressive, a lot more listening to all countries, to be fair to all members," she said.

