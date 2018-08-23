Employees positive about current job roles for next one year: Study

The rise of specialist job roles and new opportunities has instilled confidence among employees, with a majority of them feeling positive about their current job roles for the next 12 months, according to a study.

A majority of the employees surveyed recorded a promising outlook of advancements in their current job roles in the next 12 months, in which skills development took a lead with 87 percent, followed by compensation levels (80 percent), scope of functions (79 percent) and career promotion (76 percent), according to Michael Page India's Job Applicant Confidence Index Q2 2018.

In this study Michael Page recorded and analysed the responses of 660 professionals, across industries, regions and job positions in India. The rise of specialist job roles further inspired confidence among employees, it said.

A few such positions include digital marketing heads, data and cyber security experts, professionals with expertise in risk analytics, strategic procurement and legal and company secretaries with dual qualification, it added.

Further the study said despite numerous disruptions in the jobs industry, professionals are optimistic of the rise of new job roles within their segments.

"Given the robust growth of the economy and increasing employment prospects, the positive workplace sentiment noted in India has been comparatively higher in the Asia Pacific region.

The surge in hiring activity will lead to a further emergence of niche roles and new opportunities, especially in sectors like renewables, healthcare and life sciences, retail, e-commerce, chemicals and data analytics," Michael Page India managing director Nicolas Dumoulin said.

With the changing dynamics of the jobs landscape, skill enhancement remained a chief priority to stay relevant in the highly competitive and constantly evolving Indian markets, he added.

The study revealed that with increasing number of the millennial professionals in the present workforce, the desire to develop new skills (47 percent), a better work-life balance (38 percent) and income progression (35 percent) continued to be the chief reasons for searching for a new job.