Employees expect better salaries, promotions in 12 months, finds survey

Indian employees expect better compensation and career promotions in the next 12 months. According to human resources firm Michael Page’s Job Confidence Index Q2 2018, a majority of the employees surveyed anticipate advancements in their current roles.

Leading in this regard was skills development (87 percent), followed by compensation (80 percent), scope of functions (79 percent) and career promotion (76 percent).

The study, which measures the confidence levels and workplace sentiments of employees, recorded and analysed the responses of 660 professionals, across industries, regions and job positions.

Nicolas Dumoulin, Managing Director of Michael Page India, said, “The surge in hiring activity will lead to a further emergence of niche roles and new opportunities, especially in sectors such as renewables, healthcare and life sciences, retail, e-commerce, chemicals and data analytics.”

However, that does not rule out the fact that the younger workforce are also open to a job change.

With an increasing number of millennials in the present workforce, the desire to develop new skills (47 percent), a better work-life balance (38 percent) and income progression (35 percent) continue to be the chief reasons for searching for a new job.

A rise of specialist roles have also led to a positive outlook on new job roles. A few such positions include digital marketing, data and cyber security, risk analytics and, strategic procurement.

However, Dumoulin said with the changing dynamics of the jobs landscape, skill enhancement remains a chief priority to stay relevant in the highly competitive and constantly evolving Indian market.

In addition, a large number of professionals rated their job satisfaction level as ‘satisfied to very satisfied’. Their affirmative responses were measured on various aspects in their current roles, including general work conditions (63 percent), job security (53 percent) and salary (45 percent).