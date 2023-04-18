 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Employee services from branch office to head office, and vice versa to attract 18% GST: AAR

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

Profisolutions Pvt Ltd, which has its registered office in Karnataka and a branch office in Chennai in Tamil Nadu, had approach the Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) seeking a ruling on whether the services provided to head office will attract GST.

Employee services from branch office to head office, and vice versa to attract 18% GST: AAR

Services provided by employees of a company's branch office to its head office and vice versa located in different states would be liable to 18 per cent GST, the AAR has said.

Profisolutions Pvt Ltd, which has its registered office in Karnataka and a branch office in Chennai in Tamil Nadu, had approach the Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) seeking a ruling on whether the services provided to head office will attract GST.

The branch office of the applicant is providing support services like engineering, design and accounting to its head office at Bangalore in Karnataka.

The applicant contends that employees are appointed and working for the company as a whole and not employed for head office or branch office specifically.