American University of Ras Al-Khaimah (AURAK) has entered into a partnership with EMDI Institute of Media and Communication, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Greycells Education.

Bela Desai, promoter and director, Greycells Education said that together they will provide a conducive learning environment to budding professionals and nurture the region's best talent pool.

Through this partnership, EMDI Dubai will support the training for these professional courses in areas like event management, wedding planning, journalism and sports management at AURAK. This is for the residents of Ras Al-Khaimah and the neighbouring emirates.

EMDI - Dubai is one of the UAE's leading institutes providing professional training in since 2004. It provides courses for students and working professionals.