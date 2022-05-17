Electricity prices cool off by more than half, at power exchange IEX

A sharp correction in power prices has been noted at India's largest power exchange platform IEX, last week. Electricity price has cooled off from Rs 10.38 per unit to Rs 3.359 a unit, just one week alone, from May 9-15. What may have calmed the Real-Time Market prices is possibly a series of measures that Government had taken, and an early spell of pre-monsoon showers in Kerala.

The downpour due to Cyclone Asani may also have led to a drop in electricity tariffs, across coastal states. The southern states have reduced their share of power purchase last week, also precipitating a correction in power prices.

Also Read | Power traded on IEX declined 1.7% in April even as India hit all-time high demand

Notably, the Centre had recently stepped up its efforts to ensure adequate coal supply to thermal power plants, thus leading to more reliable and steady supply. The government also ordered central and state generating units to blend domestic supplies with imported coal, a move that helped reduced electricity prices by more than half, in one week alone. The Power Ministry asked states and power generation companies to import at least 10 percent of their requirement of coal for blending and has asked them to fast-track imports so that they can get deliveries in May. But by invoking Section 11 of the Electricity Act, certain measures will be in place to facilitate the imports.

All imported coal-based power units were also asked to run full capacity, by invoking Section 11 of the Electricity Act. Section 11 of the Electricity Act states that the under extraordinary circumstances, the government can ask power generating companies to operate and maintain output in accordance with directions given.

Also Read | Fully committed to lift all domestic coal, says Indian Railways

It must be noted that in March, there were serious supply-side constraints that meant lower volumes and high clearing prices across segments. In March, prices in the short-term market soared due to shortage, as many power plants were low on coal stocks even as demand rose. Soon after, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) stepped, and asked electricity exchanges to cap prices at Rs 12 per unit in the day-ahead market.

However, it remains to be seen if lower power rates will imply lower per unit charges for consumers.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes