MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Electric vehicles usage should be made mandatory for all govt officials: Nitin Gadkari

Addressing at the launch Go Electric campaign, Gadkari said, "Why don't we provide subsidy on electric cooking appliances. We already provide subsidy on cooking gas. "

PTI
February 19, 2021 / 02:46 PM IST
Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday made a case for making it mandatory to use electric vehicles for all officials in government ministries and department.

He also suggested that government should give subsidy to buy electric cooking appliances instead of giving support for buying cooking gas to households.

Addressing at the launch Go Electric campaign, Gadkari said, "Why don't we provide subsidy on electric cooking appliances. We already provide subsidy on cooking gas. "

He was of the view that electricity cooking is clean and will also reduce import dependence for gas.

Gadkari suggested that use of electric vehicles should be made mandatory for all government officials.

Close

He, further, urged Power Minister R K Singh to make is mandatory to use electric vehicles for officials in his department saying he will do so for his departments.

He said that use of 10,000 electric vehicles in Delhi can alone save Rs 30 crore per month.

On this occasion, Singh also announced that a fuelcell bus service will be launched from Delhi to Agra and Delhi to Jaipur soon.
PTI
TAGS: #Economy #electric vehicles #India #Nitin Gadkari
first published: Feb 19, 2021 02:47 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.