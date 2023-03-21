 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
El Niño disruption to food prices may affect inflation control: Fitch Ratings

Meghna Mittal
Mar 21, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

"Certainly, if we see disruptions and upward pressure from food prices, that could add to some challenges on the inflation front. Rural economy is quite a volatile part of the economic story and quite dependent on the monsoons."

As the rural economy continues to lag behind rest of India, any El Niño disruption to farm output and food prices may trigger more headwinds on the inflation front, Fitch Ratings said.

“We have seen a bit of a pickup in indicators of demand from the rural economy from the more informal segments. But certainly it's quite a volatile part of the economic story and quite dependent on the monsoon,” Jeremy Zook, Director of Asia Sovereign Ratings at Fitch Ratings, told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Zook, however, mentioned that said how exactly El Niño will play out remains to be seen.

El Niño conditions are associated with warmer climates and deficient rainfall. It is an ocean-atmospheric phenomenon which signifies unusual warming of sea surface waters in eastern and central equatorial Pacific and generally has an adverse effect on the Indian monsoon. According to various weather agencies around the world, including the India Meteorological Department (IMD), conditions are becoming ripe for La Niña (the opposite of El Nino which has been prevalent since the last two years and contributed to above-average monsoons) to give way to El Niño this year.