El Niño disruption to food prices may affect inflation control: Fitch Ratings

As the rural economy continues to lag behind rest of India, any El Niño disruption to farm output and food prices may trigger more headwinds on the inflation front, Fitch Ratings said.

“We have seen a bit of a pickup in indicators of demand from the rural economy from the more informal segments. But certainly it's quite a volatile part of the economic story and quite dependent on the monsoon,” Jeremy Zook, Director of Asia Sovereign Ratings at Fitch Ratings, told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Zook, however, mentioned that said how exactly El Niño will play out remains to be seen.

El Niño conditions are associated with warmer climates and deficient rainfall. It is an ocean-atmospheric phenomenon which signifies unusual warming of sea surface waters in eastern and central equatorial Pacific and generally has an adverse effect on the Indian monsoon. According to various weather agencies around the world, including the India Meteorological Department (IMD), conditions are becoming ripe for La Niña (the opposite of El Nino which has been prevalent since the last two years and contributed to above-average monsoons) to give way to El Niño this year.

In India's case, the headline inflation is driven by developments in agricultural production and food prices. Given how elevated core inflation is at the moment at around 6 percent, it will be crucial to watch how food prices are impacted, he said.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decisions will quite significantly be impacted by how the food prices impact inflation, Zook added.

Overall, during April 2022 - February 2023, the consumer price inflation stood at 6.7 percent, well above the RBI’s target range of 2-4, reflecting the persistence of the inflation challenge. CPI inflation eased slightly in February 2023 to 6.4 percent from 6.5 percent a month back, with a decline in both food and core inflation.

Core inflation eased to 6.1 percent in February 2023 from 6.2 percent a month back but has now remained sticky around 6.0 percent for 12 months.