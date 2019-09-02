App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eight core sectors growth slows to 2.1% in July

The eight core sector industries - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity - had expanded by 7.3 percent in July last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Growth of eight core industries dropped to 2.1 percent in July mainly due to a contraction in coal, crude oil, natural gas and refinery products, according to an official data.

The eight core sector industries - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity - had expanded by 7.3 percent in July last year.

According to the data released by the government on September 2, output of coal, crude oil, natural gas and refinery products recorded negative growth in July.

During April-July, the eight sectors grew by 3 percent compared to 5.9 percent in the same period previous year.

First Published on Sep 2, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Economy #India

