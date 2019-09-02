Eight core sectors growth slows to 2.1% in July

Growth of eight core industries dropped to 2.1 percent in July mainly due to a contraction in coal, crude oil, natural gas and refinery products, according to an official data.

The eight core sector industries - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity - had expanded by 7.3 percent in July last year.

According to the data released by the government on September 2, output of coal, crude oil, natural gas and refinery products recorded negative growth in July.