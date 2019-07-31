App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eight core sectors growth slows down to 0.2% in June

According to the data released by the government, crude oil output contracted by 6.8 per cent while the refinery segment de-grew by 9.3 per cent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Growth of eight core industries dropped to 0.2 per cent in June mainly due to a contraction in oil-related sectors as well as in cement production, according to official data.

The eight core sector industries - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity - had expanded by 7.8 per cent in June last year.

According to the data released by the government, crude oil output contracted by 6.8 per cent while the refinery segment de-grew by 9.3 per cent.

Close

The cement output declined by 1.5 pe cent. Fertiliser production was also in the negative zone.

Steel and electricity production, however, increased by 6.9 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively, during the month under review.

During April-June, the eight sectors grew by 3.5 per cent compared to 5.5 per cent in the same period last year.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #Business #core sector #Economy

