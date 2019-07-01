App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 06:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eight core sectors grow by 5.1% in May

Steel and electricity output increased by 19.9 per cent and 7.2 per cent, respectively, during the month under review.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The eight core sector industries recorded a growth of 5.1 per cent in May on the back of healthy output in steel and electricity. The eight core sector industries - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity - grew by 4.1 per cent in May last year.



However, crude oil, refinery products, and fertiliser were in the negative zone.

During April-May, the eight sectors grew by 5.7 per cent compared to 4.4 per cent in the same period last year.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #Business #core sector #Economy #India

