English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Eight core industries' output up 0.1% in January

The core sectors had expanded by 2.2 percent in January 2020, according to the provisional data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday.

PTI
February 26, 2021 / 05:39 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew marginally by 0.1 percent in January, mainly due to growth in the production of fertiliser, steel and electricity.

The core sectors had expanded by 2.2 percent in January 2020, according to the provisional data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday.

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and cement recorded negative growth in January.

However, the output of fertiliser, steel and electricity in January grew by 2.7 percent, 2.6 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively.

During April-January 2020-21, the sectors’ output declined by 8.8 percent against a growth rate of 0.8 percent in the same period of the previous year.

Close
The eight core industries constitute 40.27 percent of the Index of Industrial Production.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Commerce and Industry Ministry #core sector #Economy
first published: Feb 26, 2021 05:38 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Private sector banks likely to get rerated post FM announcement: Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia Global Research

The Market Podcast | Private sector banks likely to get rerated post FM announcement: Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia Global Research

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.