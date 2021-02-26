Eight core industries' output up 0.1% in January

Representative image

The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew marginally by 0.1 percent in January, mainly due to growth in the production of fertiliser, steel and electricity.

The core sectors had expanded by 2.2 percent in January 2020, according to the provisional data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday.

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and cement recorded negative growth in January.

However, the output of fertiliser, steel and electricity in January grew by 2.7 percent, 2.6 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively.

During April-January 2020-21, the sectors’ output declined by 8.8 percent against a growth rate of 0.8 percent in the same period of the previous year.

The eight core industries constitute 40.27 percent of the Index of Industrial Production.