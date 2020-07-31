App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 08:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eight core industries' output contracts 15% in June

The output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity declined by 15.5 percent, 6 percent, 12 percent, 8.9 percent, 33.8 percent, 6.9 percent, and 11 percent, respectively.

Representative Image
Contracting for the fourth consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by 15 percent in June due to fall in the production of coal, crude oil, natural gas, steel, cement and electricity. The eight core sectors had expanded by 1.2 percent in June 2019, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday showed.

Barring fertiliser, all seven sectors - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement, and electricity - had recorded negative growth in May.

The output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity declined by 15.5 percent, 6 percent, 12 percent, 8.9 percent, 33.8 percent, 6.9 percent, and 11 percent, respectively.

During April-June 2020-21, the sector's output dipped by 24.6 percent as compared to a positive growth of 3.4 percent in the same period previous year.

These eight industries account for 40.27 percent in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

In May, the sectors' output contracted by 22 percent.
First Published on Jul 31, 2020 08:13 pm

tags #Business #Commerce Ministry #Economy

