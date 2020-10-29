172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|eight-core-industries-output-contracts-0-8-in-september-6036211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 05:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eight core industries' output contracts 0.8% in September

The decline in output during the month under review was lowest since March.

PTI

Contracting for the seventh consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 0.8 percent in September, mainly due to decline in production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and cement. The production of eight core sectors had contracted 5.1 percent in September 2019, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry showed on October 29.

The decline in output during the month under review was lowest since March. Barring coal, electricity and steel, all sectors — crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser and cement — recorded negative growth in September 2020.

During April-September, the sectors' output dropped by 14.9 percent as compared to a growth of 1.3 percent in the same period of the previous year.
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 05:51 pm

