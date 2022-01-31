MARKET NEWS

    Eight core sectors' growth for December comes in at 3.8% vs 3.4% in November

    According to the data, provided by the Central Statistics Office, the coal output surged by 5.2 percent, while the crude oil output plunged by 1.8 percent.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 05:52 PM IST
    Eight core sectors' growth for December 2021 came in at 3.8 percent, compared to 3.4 percent in November 2021, the government said on January 31.

    According to the data, provided by the Central Statistics Office, the coal output surged by 5.2 percent, while the crude oil output plunged by 1.8 percent.

    The other core sectors, which saw an increase include natural gas output (19.5%), petroleum refinery output (5.9%), fertiliser output (3.5%), cement output (12.9%) and electricity output (2.5%) respectively. However, the steel output fell by 1 percent, said the government.

    Earlier in November, the India's output for eight core sectors grew by 3.1 percent, compared to 7.5 percent in October 2021.

    The Ministry of Finance data had revealed that during the period of April-November of FY 2021-22, the growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 13.7 percent. These sectors recorded a negative growth of 11.1 percent during the same period last fiscal.

    This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 05:29 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.