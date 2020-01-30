App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 12:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Efforts being made to develop tier-II & III cities in Karnataka: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Speaking at 'Invest Karnataka Road Show' here on Wednesday night, he said it was time to seek investment for tier-II and III cities in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Efforts arebeing made to develop tier-II and tier-III cities in Karnataka, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has said.

Speaking at 'Invest Karnataka Road Show' here on Wednesday night, he said it was time to seek investment for tier-II and III cities in the state.

Joshi said Bengaluru was becoming more congested and efforts were being made to decongest the capital city, adding there was need for tier-II and III cities to develop.

Close

"Keeping that in mind, we thought that in entire Karnataka there should be some investment and some industries we should set up," he added.

related news

While agriculture continues to get top priority from the government, Joshi said it (agriculture) alone cannot cater to the requirements of a family for employment and that other sectors should also grow.

The intention is to support agriculture and supporting industries also, Joshi said.

He highlighted the strengths of Karnataka, including abundant availability of power, responsive administration, friendly industrial atmosphere.

In his region of Hubli-Dharwad, infrastructure and air connectivity have improved, the Minister added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 12:01 pm

tags #Economy #India #invest karnataka Road Show #Karnataka #Pralhad Joshi

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.