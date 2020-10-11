Efficacy of rate cuts in spurring growth reducing incrementally; govt fiscal measures needed

Key takeaways

The focus of the RBI MPC in this policy review has been (a) to continue to play a supportive role for the revival of growth on a durable basis; (b) the preference to growth objectives over inflation containment, ignoring the current excesses in headline inflation; (c) the orderly absorption of supply of government papers including state governments and the administration of the enhanced borrowing programme; (d) continuation of liquidity enhancement measures; and (e) financial market stability.

What is pertinent from the debt market’s perspective is that the MPC gave some indication as to the likely duration of the accommodative stance: “at least during the current financial year and into the next year”, which implies that the RBI is clearly looking at keeping interest rates low for at least another year. Apart from the objective of mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on growth, the MPC also emphasised the need for a revival of growth on a 'durable' basis.

Guidance around growth outlook

The MPC acknowledged that the deep contraction of the economy (Q1 FY21) is now behind us and several high-frequency indicators are pointing towards a pick-up in economic activity and that the focus must now shift from containment of the pandemic to the revival of growth and economic activity. The RBI expects the economic indicators to strengthen further in the second half of 2020-21 with the progressive unlocking of economic activity.

The rural economy has been resilient through the pandemic, and the RBI expects the agriculture sector and rural demand to lead the economic recovery. Capacity utilisation is expected to recover from Q3 FY21, whereas private investment and exports are likely to be subdued, owing to weak external demand.

The MPC is projecting real GDP to decline by 9.5 percent in FY21 (full-year basis), with risks tilted to the downside. The MPC expects the economy to come out of contraction by Q4 and has projected GDP growth for Q1 FY22 at 20.6 percent.

Inflation: expected to moderate from second half of fiscal year

CPI inflation has persisted above the RBI’s comfort zone since the start of this fiscal year. RBI expects inflation to have remained high in the September quarter but moderate from Q3 FY21, with easing of the disruption in the supply chains.

The MPC has projected CPI inflation at 6.8 percent for Q2 FY21, to moderate sequentially to 4.3 percent by Q1 FY22. A point to note is that the MPC believes the current inflation spike is transitory, and has given precedence to the objective of growth revival and mitigation of the impact of COVID-19, so that it may continue with the accommodative policy stance.

Comforting the gilt markets

Although the RBI did not provide any calendar for open market operations (OMOs), it assured the market of adequate OMO support in order to reduce uncertainty in bond auction bids. Further, the RBI announced that it would increase the size of these auctions to Rs 20,000 crore, which would be seen as a positive by the markets.

Managing the ambitious borrowing programme

Keeping in context the frequent devolvement of auctions on primary dealers, the RBI made a reassuring statement that it stands ready to conduct market operations (auctions) through a variety of instruments and ensure absorption of the supply by the markets in an orderly manner. RBI expects the gilts markets to adopt a broader perspective while bidding in OMOs.

RBI continues with its liquidity enhancement measures to ensure financial market stability

RBI announced on-tap TLTRO facility for up to Rs 1,00,000 crore, available up to March 31, 2021. Such liquidity availed by banks is to be deployed in corporate bonds, commercial papers, and NCDs issued by entities in specific sectors, or may also be used to extend loans to these sectors. Further, RBI announced the extension of the facility of enhanced HTM limit for SLR (22 percent) by one year, upto March 2022. OMOs in SDLs would be allowed, as a special case, to enhance liquidity in the SDL segment as well as to ensure smooth absorption of the state government borrowing.

Conclusion

This MPC policy is a continuation of its liquidity management and risk management framework. Revival of growth and orderly absorption of government paper supply are obvious priorities of the MPC, while it also endeavours to bring headline inflation back into its comfort range.

The space for further rate cuts is getting narrower, and the RBI will more likely use other monetary tools to ensure adequate liquidity and financial market stability. The efficacy of rate cuts in spurring growth is incrementally reducing, and it is now up to the Government to embark on some fiscal measures to mitigate the demand shock.

We are heading into a long period of low-interest rates, especially at the short end of the yield curve. Gilts are likely to react positively to the policy but expected to settle in a range while they await further visibility around the ambitious supply of government paper and the mitigation measures on the part of the RBI in terms of frequency of OMO and enhanced OMO auction size.

(Unmesh Kulkarni – Managing Director, Senior Advisor at Julius Baer India.)

