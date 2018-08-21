App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 07:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

EEPC signs MoU with WBSEPS for Export Facilitation Centre

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) India today said it signed an MoU with the West Bengal State Export Promotion Society (WBSEPS) to set up an Export Facilitation Centre (EFC) in the engineering sector.

The proposed EFC would be situated inside the premises of EEPC India headquarters and would act as a single-window information centre, the EEPC said in a statement.

It will include sector specific compliance support in the area of technical and procedural demand and supply for existing/potential exporters of Bengal. It would also act as a networking hub, connecting industry, export linked institutions and government, it said.

The EFC would also identify and facilitate skill development on identified domains relevant for export capacity development and offer product-market advisory to help MSMEs in this sector to identify the export-import demand of any particular product in any market across the globe, with the help of Harmonized Codes (HC).

This is part of the export promotion endeavour of West Bengal State Export Promotion Society, which acts as a nodal agency for setting up Export Promotion Centre in the engineering, leather, textiles and gems and jewellery sectors, it added.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 07:43 pm

tags #Economy #EEPC #India #WBSEPS

