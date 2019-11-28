App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | What to expect from second quarter GDP

Economists are devaluing the GDP growth estimate and reports suggest that the government is trying to manage expectations by hinting that real GDP growth will be around 4 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

According to RBI’s last monetary policy report, the total flow of funds to the commercial sector contracted by a massive 87.6 percent over April to mid-September 2019 (YoY). This is concerning as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the September quarter will be released by the government on November 29.

While economists are devaluing the GDP growth estimate anywhere between 4.2 and 4.7 percent, reports suggest that the government is trying to manage expectations by hinting that real GDP growth will be around 4 percent.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol's Group Consulting Editor Manas Chakravarty discusses with Ravi Krishnan about the expectations over GDP numbers.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Nov 28, 2019 07:46 pm

tags #GDP (gross domestic product) #India #video

