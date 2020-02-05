App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 07:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | What to expect from RBI monetary policy review

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Ravi Krishnan about what to expect from RBI’s three-day review amid concerns of fiscal deficit and inflation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In 2019, RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut rates five times in a row by a total of 135 basis points. But, it kept the interest rates unchanged after its previous policy review in December.

The central bank’s MPC began its last meeting for the current fiscal year on February 4.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Ravi Krishnan about what to expect from MPC’s three-day review amid concerns of fiscal deficit and inflation.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 07:46 pm

tags #Economy #GDP #inflation #monetary policy committee #Reporter’s Take #Reserve Bank of India

