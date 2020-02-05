Editor's Take | What to expect from RBI monetary policy review

In 2019, RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut rates five times in a row by a total of 135 basis points. But, it kept the interest rates unchanged after its previous policy review in December.

The central bank’s MPC began its last meeting for the current fiscal year on February 4.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Ravi Krishnan about what to expect from MPC’s three-day review amid concerns of fiscal deficit and inflation.