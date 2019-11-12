Editor's Take | September IIP data shrinks 4.3%, lowest in 7 years

India's industrial output contracted 4.3 percent month-on-month in September.

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on November 11, IIP data in August showed a contraction of 1.1 percent. Factory output, is a approximation for measuring economic activity in the India’s business landscape.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses September IIP data with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury.