Editor's Take | September IIP data shrinks 4.3%, lowest in 7 years

India's industrial output contracted 4.3 percent month-on-month in September.
According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on November 11, IIP data in August showed a contraction of 1.1 percent. Factory output, is a approximation for measuring economic activity in the India’s business landscape.
In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses September IIP data with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 02:51 pm