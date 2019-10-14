Editor's Take | September CPI inflation rises, August IIP contracts

The latest data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on October 14 shows India's retail inflation in September grew 3.99 percent, almost breaching the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target level of 4 percent.

This is higher as compared to the retail inflation figure for August, which stood at 3.21 percent.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to discuss the September retail inflation figures.