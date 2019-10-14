Editor's Take | September CPI inflation rises, August IIP contracts

Food prices, which is a gauge to measure changes in kitchen budgets, grew 5.11 percent in September as against 2.99 percent in August.
The latest data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on October 14 shows India's retail inflation in September grew 3.99 percent, almost breaching the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target level of 4 percent.
This is higher as compared to the retail inflation figure for August, which stood at 3.21 percent.
Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to discuss the September retail inflation figures.
Watch the video for more.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 14, 2019 10:31 pm