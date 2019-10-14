App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 10:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | September CPI inflation rises, August IIP contracts

Food prices, which is a gauge to measure changes in kitchen budgets, grew 5.11 percent in September as against 2.99 percent in August.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The latest data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on October 14 shows India's retail inflation in September grew 3.99 percent, almost breaching the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target level of 4 percent.

This is higher as compared to the retail inflation figure for August, which stood at 3.21 percent.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to discuss the September retail inflation figures.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Oct 14, 2019 10:31 pm

tags #Central Statistics Office #consumer price index #India #retail inflation #video

