Editor's Take | SC: Aadhaar not mandatory for bank accounts, mobile numbers and school admissions

The Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar scheme and ruled that Aadhaar Act, but barred private entities from using it for KYC authentication. However, it said the ID card would be needed to be linked to PAN cards and for filing income tax returns.

Justice AK Sikri said in his judgement, "It is better to be unique than to be best. Aadhaar is based on being unique." The Supreme Court ruled that there is valid aim behind the Aadhaar Act to check leakages. It struck down the linking of Aadhaar to bank accounts, and barred telecom companies from seeking the card for authentication of identity and for school admission.

Sakshi Batra discusses the order details with Moneycontrol Policy Editor, Gaurav Choudhury, who decodes the broad implications of the order in this edition of Editor’s Take.