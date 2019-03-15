Editor's Take | RBI announces dollar-rupee swap window to boost liquidity

In response to the persistent liquidity tightness in the banking and financial system, especially ahead of the fiscal year end, the RBI has announced a dollar-rupee swap window to provide durable liquidity. So far this fiscal year, the Indian central bank has taken recourse of open market purchase of bonds to the tune of Rs 3100 billion to infuse liquidity in the banking system, to counter the drain from rising currency in circulation and a Balance of Payments deficit.

Watch Vaibhavi Khanwalkar in conversatoin with Ravi Krishnan, as they discuss what the dollar-rupee swap by RBI is all about.