you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Q1 GDP at 5%; what will it take to revive the economy?

Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol to discuss India's Q1 GDP numbers and what it will take to revive the economy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5 percent in April-June 2019, official data released on August 30 showed, confirming fears of a slowdown as the government announced a second set of measures to boost the economy, buffeted by weak household spending and muted corporate investment.

Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol to discuss India's Q1 GDP numbers and what it will take to revive the economy.

First Published on Sep 2, 2019 04:29 pm

tags #Economy #GDP #India

