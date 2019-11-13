Editor's Take | Poor IIP data points at a weaker Q2 GDP

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Gaurav Choudhury to understand its negative impact on the upcoming GDP numbers for the quarter.
India's industrial output contracted by 4.3 percent month-on-month (MoM) in September. It is the second consecutive monthly fall after August output shrunk by 1.1 percent.
The Indian economy seems to be caught in a slowdown despite a series of measures taken by the government.
First Published on Nov 13, 2019 04:41 pm