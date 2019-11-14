Editor's Take | October CPI inflation climbs to 16-month high

CPI inflation is at a 16-month high, primarily driven by higher food prices. India's retail inflation surged in October as extended monsoons have led to a rise in vegetable prices. The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 3.99 percent in September and 3.38 percent in October 2018.

Food prices grew 7.89 percent in October, against 5.11 percent in September. Vegetables inflation for October stood at 26 percent against 15.4 percent in September.

