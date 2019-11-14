App
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 04:37 PM IST

Editor's Take | October CPI inflation climbs to 16-month high

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

CPI inflation is at a 16-month high, primarily driven by higher food prices. India's retail inflation surged in October as extended monsoons have led to a rise in vegetable prices. The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 3.99 percent in September and 3.38 percent in October 2018.

Food prices grew 7.89 percent in October, against 5.11 percent in September. Vegetables inflation for October stood at 26 percent against 15.4 percent in September.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out the reason behind rise in headline inflation.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Nov 14, 2019 04:37 pm

tags #CPI data #Economy #inflation

