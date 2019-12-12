App
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 08:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | November CPI inflation surges to 5.4%

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out how November CPI numbers stack up.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's retail inflation or Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 5.54 percent in November, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on December 12.

Food prices, which is a gauge to measure changes in kitchen budgets, grew 10.01 percent in November, against 7.89 percent in October.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out how November CPI numbers stack up.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Dec 12, 2019 08:12 pm

tags #CPI data #retail inflation #video

