Editor's Take | Moody’s lowers India’s outlook to ‘Negative’

Moody's changed its credit outlook on India to "negative" from "stable" on November 7.

The Global rating agency has cited that the country’s economic growth will remain lower than in the past. India’s economy grew only 5 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the June quarter. It was the weakest pace since 2013, as consumer demand and government spending slowed amid weak global cues.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhary to find out the reasons for the downgrade, when the government has taken a series of reforms to strengthen the economy.

Watch the video for more.