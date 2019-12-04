Editor's Take | Monetary Policy Review: What to expect?

In order to boost growth, RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) started its three-day deliberations on December 3 on policy review.

There are high expectations that another round of rate cuts can be announced on December 5. If MPC slashes the repo rate, it will the sixth cut in 2019.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Ravi Krishnan to discuss the expectations on the short-term lending rate.

Watch the video for more.