Editor's Take | Monetary Policy Review: What to expect?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Ravi Krishnan to discuss the expectations on the short-term lending rate.
In order to boost growth, RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) started its three-day deliberations on December 3 on policy review.
There are high expectations that another round of rate cuts can be announced on December 5. If MPC slashes the repo rate, it will the sixth cut in 2019.
In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Ravi Krishnan to discuss the expectations on the short-term lending rate.
Watch the video for more.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 4, 2019 12:12 pm