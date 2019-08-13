Editor's Take | July CPI inflation remains steady at 3.15%

India's retail inflation rate in July grew 3.15 percent, well within Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target of 4 percent, according to the latest price data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on August 13.

Retail inflation for June came was at an eight-month high of 3.18 percent.

Food prices, which is a gauge to measure changes in kitchen budgets, stood at 2.33 percent in July, compared to the 2.37 percent in the previous month.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to discuss the macro data on retail inflation.

3 months at 289