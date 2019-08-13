App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | July CPI inflation remains steady at 3.15%

Food prices, which is a gauge to measure changes in kitchen budgets, stood at 2.33 percent in July, compared to the 2.37 percent in the previous month.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's retail inflation rate in July grew 3.15 percent, well within Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target of 4 percent, according to the latest price data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on August 13.

Retail inflation for June came was at an eight-month high of 3.18 percent.

Food prices, which is a gauge to measure changes in kitchen budgets, stood at 2.33 percent in July, compared to the 2.37 percent in the previous month.

Close

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to discuss the macro data on retail inflation.

Watch the video for more.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 09:08 pm

tags #Central Statistics Office (CSO) #consumer price index (CPI) inflation #inflation data #retail inflation #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.