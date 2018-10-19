Editor's Take| Jet Airways stake sale: End game for Naresh Goyal?

Cash-strapped airline Jet Airways has been facing turbulence for months. The full-service airline has been losing market share and is struggling to reduce costs. The airline was also struggling to pay its pilots in September. Although the company is in talks with Delta Airlines and Tata for a stake sale, the deal seems to be stuck over valuations and the role of Chairman Naresh Goyal after the sale as investors want complete control over the airline.

