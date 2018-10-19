App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take| Jet Airways stake sale: End game for Naresh Goyal?

To find out more about the Jet Airways crisis, watch Editor’s Take with Moneycontrol Corporate Bureau chief Prince Thomas. ​

Cash-strapped airline Jet Airways has been facing turbulence for months. The full-service airline has been losing market share and is struggling to reduce costs. The airline was also struggling to pay its pilots in September. Although the company is in talks with Delta Airlines and Tata for a stake sale, the deal seems to be stuck over valuations and the role of Chairman Naresh Goyal after the sale as investors want complete control over the airline.

To find out more about the Jet Airways crisis, watch Editor’s Take with Moneycontrol Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 04:02 pm

tags #aviation #Business #Delta #Jet Airways #Market #Tata

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.