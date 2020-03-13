Editor's Take | India's industrial activity rebounds, retail inflation eases

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra talks to Gaurav Choudhury to understand the macro data released by the government and the outlook going forward amid coronavirus fears.
India's industrial output grew by 2 percent in January against a contraction of 0.3 percent in December, according to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on March 12.
India's retail inflation rate eased as well and stand at 6.58 percent for February against 7.59 percent in January.
In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra talks to Gaurav Choudhury to understand the macro data released by the government and the outlook going forward amid coronavirus fears.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 06:29 pm