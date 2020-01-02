Editor's Take | GST collections grow 9% to Rs 1.03 lakh crore

In positive developments for the economy, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for the month of December 2019, crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark. This is the second consecutive month that GST collections crossed Rs 1 lakh crore.

Total GST collection in the last month of the calendar year was Rs 1.03 lakh crore, 9 percent higher when compared to December 2018.

