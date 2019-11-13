App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Government to bring NBFCs under IBC

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony speaks to Ravi Krishnan to understand the implications of bringing NBFCs under IBC.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was enacted in 2016. While it was meant for distressed companies, the government is considering to bring non-banking financial companies (NBFC) in its ambit.


The recent NBFC crisis had a domino effect on credit availability in the system. Due to the lack of a legal framework for insolvent NBFCs, the government might allow some financial service providers to undergo resolution under IBC.


In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony speaks to Ravi Krishnan to understand the implications of bringing NBFCs under IBC.

Is it an experiment worth considering?

Watch the video for more.


First Published on Nov 13, 2019 04:19 pm

