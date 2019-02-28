Editor's Take | GDP growth decelerates to 6.6% in Q3FY19

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has released GDP data and as expected growth slowed to 6.6 percent in the October-December quarter. The moderation was in line with an expected slowdown in the second half of the financial year.

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out what the GDP numbers tell us and what trends can be expected going forward.

Watch the video to know all about the deceleration in GDP growth.