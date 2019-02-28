App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | GDP growth decelerates to 6.6% in Q3FY19

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out what the GDP numbers tell us and what trends can be expected going forward.

Moneycontrol News
The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has released GDP data and as expected growth slowed to 6.6 percent in the October-December quarter. The moderation was in line with an expected slowdown in the second half of the financial year.

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out what the GDP numbers tell us and what trends can be expected going forward.

Watch the video to know all about the deceleration in GDP growth.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 08:28 pm

tags #Economy #Editor's Take #GDP data #video

