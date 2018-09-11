Editor's Take | Fuel on fire: Decoding factors behind skyrocketing prices

Clearly, there seems to be no respite from the rising fuel prices. Petrol has crossed the Rs 90-mark in Maharashtra, while the falling rupee and rising international crude prices have driven domestic prices higher, with no relief from the government in terms of taxes.

The Centre has made it clear that it will not cut excise duty, however, two states in the country have voluntarily reduced state taxes. Petrol and diesel are lower by Rs 2.5 in Rajasthan and by Rs 2 in Andhra Pradesh.

Why is it so difficult for governments to cut taxes on auto fuels and could the inclusion of petrol and diesel under GST change this situation? Watch Gaurav Choudhury decode all the factors affecting fuel prices in our first episode of Editor’s Take.