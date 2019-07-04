Editor's Take | Economic Survey 2019: Key highlights

With the Union Budget due to be presented on July 5, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) to the government of India Dr KV Subramanian's maiden Economic Survey was tabled in Parliament. A key highlight of the Economic Survey 2018-19 was that growth projection for FY20 has been pegged at 7 percent.

The document warns that investment rates seem to have bottomed out which was attributed to the January-March slowdown, partly due to poll-related uncertainty and the NBFC crisis.

