you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Economic Survey 2019: Key highlights

Growth projection for FY20 has been pegged at 7 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With the Union Budget due to be presented on July 5, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) to the government of India Dr KV Subramanian's maiden Economic Survey was tabled in Parliament. A key highlight of the Economic Survey 2018-19 was that growth projection for FY20 has been pegged at 7 percent.

The document warns that investment rates seem to have bottomed out which was attributed to the January-March slowdown, partly due to poll-related uncertainty and the NBFC crisis.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to discuss the key highlights of Economic Survey 2019.

Watch the video for more.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 04:39 pm

tags #CEA KV Subramanian #economic survey 2019

