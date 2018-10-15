App
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 07:22 PM IST

Editor's Take | Double trouble as inflation surges, industrial output slows

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhury, to find out what impact will CPI and WPI have on the economy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

For the month of September, both retail and wholesale inflation have risen in comparison to the previous month. Consumer price inflation (CPI) marginally increased to 3.77 percent in September, against 3.69 percent in August. Wholesale price inflation (WPI) on the other hand, surged to 5.13 percent in September. It was 4.5 percent in August.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor at Moneycontrol to find out what this means for the economy and whether it would push Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to revise its inflation forecast.
