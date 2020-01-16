Editor's Take | Budget 2020: How FM Nirmala Sitharaman can help India Inc

The year 2019 was a tough one for the corporate sector, considering that companies reported extremely high quarterly losses that were never seen by India Inc. The auto sector and aviation, to name a few, were among the most-hit due to a slowdown in consumer demand.

The only silver lining came when the finance ministry cut corporate tax rates, but that did not have much of an impact on consumers.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out what India Inc is expecting from Budget 2020 and how Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman can help the sector.