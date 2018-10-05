Editor's Take | A twist in the Essar Steel auction

In a significant departure from the previous order given by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), the Supreme Court on Thursday said that Numetal's second round bid for Essar Steel was ineligible.

It further asked both Numetal and ArcelorMittal to clear dues to become eligible to bid for Essar Steel.

The companies are supposed to clear out their dues within the next two weeks.

